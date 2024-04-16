Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Visits Vandenberg SFB [Image 5 of 5]

    Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Visits Vandenberg SFB

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Jay Prichard, Vandenberg Space and Missile Heritage Center curator, speaks with students of Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley course, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 15, 2024. The students learned about Vandenberg’s rocket launch and strategic deterrence mission heritage, and how it has evolved over time to incorporate new technologies. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 11:39
    Photo ID: 8350114
    VIRIN: 240416-X-BS524-1180
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 16.08 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Visits Vandenberg SFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Visits Vandenberg SFB
    Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Visits Vandenberg SFB
    Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Visits Vandenberg SFB
    Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Visits Vandenberg SFB
    Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley Visits Vandenberg SFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Museum
    USAF
    USSF
    YLLV
    VSFB
    SLD30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT