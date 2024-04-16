Boxer Training

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ian Villones, left, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Las Vegas, trains Sailors in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) in the ship’s intensive care unit, April 16, 2024. The purpose of TCCC is to ensure all Navy personnel can provide lifesaving assistance to themselves and others. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

