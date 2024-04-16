Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Boxer Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ian Villones, left, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Las Vegas, trains Sailors in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) in the ship’s intensive care unit, April 16, 2024. The purpose of TCCC is to ensure all Navy personnel can provide lifesaving assistance to themselves and others. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 10:08
    Photo ID: 8349993
    VIRIN: 240416-N-MH008-1006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Training [Image 2 of 2], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Training
    Boxer Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Medical
    Officers
    Flight deck
    LHD4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT