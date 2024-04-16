Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ian Villones, right, a native of Las Vegas, demonstrates how to apply a tourniquet on Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Genevieve Speichinger, a native of Phoenix, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training in the ship’s intensive care unit, April 16, 2024. The purpose of TCCC is to ensure all Navy personnel can provide lifesaving assistance to themselves and others. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 10:08 Photo ID: 8349992 VIRIN: 240416-N-MH008-1017 Resolution: 3629x2419 Size: 919.07 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Training [Image 2 of 2], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.