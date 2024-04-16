Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidential Salute Battery (PSB) Life Fire Training [Image 19 of 24]

    Presidential Salute Battery (PSB) Life Fire Training

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Antony Martinez 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers with the Presidential Salute Battery (PSB), HHC, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct a quarterly live fire exercise on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 17, 2024. In addition to their ceremonial duties, Old Guard Soldiers train to standard in order to ensure they maintain combat readiness at all times. SMs conducted training using the M252 81 mm medium weight mortar weapon system. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 08:22
    Photo ID: 8349669
    VIRIN: 240417-A-DG191-1137
    Resolution: 5280x3520
    Size: 16.89 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Salute Battery (PSB) Life Fire Training [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Antony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORTAR
    US ARMY
    3D US INFANTRY REGIMENT

