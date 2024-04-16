Presidential Salute Battery (PSB) Life Fire Training

Soldiers with the Presidential Salute Battery (PSB), HHC, 1st Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct a quarterly live fire exercise on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 17, 2024. In addition to their ceremonial duties, Old Guard Soldiers train to standard in order to ensure they maintain combat readiness at all times. SMs conducted training using the M252 81 mm medium weight mortar weapon system. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)

