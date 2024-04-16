Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ansbach Student-Athlete Excels in National Contest on Democracy [Image 2 of 2]

    Ansbach Student-Athlete Excels in National Contest on Democracy

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    ARLINGTON, Va. (March 4, 2024) VFW Auxiliary President Carla Martinez (left), Voice of Democracy VFW Department of Europe winner Meredith Maxwell (center), and VFW National Commander Duane Sarmiento (right) at the 2024 Voice of Democracy Parade of Winners ceremony. Maxwell, from Ansbach, Germany, was awarded the $2,000 Department of Connecticut and Auxiliary Scholarship. (Photo by VFW National Headquarters/Bob Knudsen)

