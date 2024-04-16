Ansbach Student-Athlete Excels in National Contest on Democracy

ARLINGTON, Va. (March 4, 2024) VFW Auxiliary President Carla Martinez (left), Voice of Democracy VFW Department of Europe winner Meredith Maxwell (center), and VFW National Commander Duane Sarmiento (right) at the 2024 Voice of Democracy Parade of Winners ceremony. Maxwell, from Ansbach, Germany, was awarded the $2,000 Department of Connecticut and Auxiliary Scholarship. (Photo by VFW National Headquarters/Bob Knudsen)

