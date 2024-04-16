Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ansbach Student-Athlete Excels in National Contest on Democracy [Image 1 of 2]

    Ansbach Student-Athlete Excels in National Contest on Democracy

    MOUNT VERNON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    MOUNT VERNON, Va. (March 3, 2024) - Voice of Democracy VFW Department of Europe winner Meredith Maxwell stands in front of President George Washington’s Mount Vernon home in Fairfax County, Virginia. Maxwell, from Ansbach, Germany, was awarded all all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. to tour our nation’s capital and other significant historical landmarks. (Courtesy photo by Deanna Maxwell)

