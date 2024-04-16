RAF Mildenhall Fire Department earns prestigious international accreditation for second time

Fire Chief Michael Calderazzo, left, Center for Public Safety Excellence team leader, Chief Steve Dirkson, third right, Commission on Fire Accreditation International chair, and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and Royal Air Force Mildenhall Fire Department leadership show off the much-coveted and hard-earned Accredited Agency Award after achieving international accreditation status for a second time, at the Center for Public Safety Excellence conference in Orlando, FL., Feb. 28, 2024. The RAF Mildenhall Fire Department were the first U.S. Air Force fire department in the United Kingdom to earn accreditation status and are also the first to win it twice. (Courtesy photo)

