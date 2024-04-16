Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Fire Department earns prestigious international accreditation for second time [Image 2 of 2]

    RAF Mildenhall Fire Department earns prestigious international accreditation for second time

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Fire Chief Michael Calderazzo, left, Center for Public Safety Excellence team leader, Chief Steve Dirkson, third right, Commission on Fire Accreditation International chair, and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and Royal Air Force Mildenhall Fire Department leadership show off the much-coveted and hard-earned Accredited Agency Award after achieving international accreditation status for a second time, at the Center for Public Safety Excellence conference in Orlando, FL., Feb. 28, 2024. The RAF Mildenhall Fire Department were the first U.S. Air Force fire department in the United Kingdom to earn accreditation status and are also the first to win it twice. (Courtesy photo)

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Center for Public Safety Excellence
    RAF Mildenhall Fire & Emergency Services
    Commission on Professional Credentialing

