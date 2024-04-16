Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Fire Department earns prestigious international accreditation for second time

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The Royal Air Force Mildenhall Fire Department has just earned international accreditation status by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for the second time, receiving their Accredited Agency Award at the Center for Public Safety Excellence conference in Orlando, FL., Feb. 28, 2024. The RAF Mildenhall Fire Department were the first U.S. Air Force fire department in the United Kingdom to earn accreditation status and are also the first to win it twice. (Courtesy photo by Watch Manager Matt Thorpe)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Fire Department earns prestigious international accreditation for second time [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Center for Public Safety Excellence
    RAF Mildenhall Fire & Emergency Services
    Commission on Professional Credentialing

