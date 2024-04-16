RAF Mildenhall Fire Department earns prestigious international accreditation for second time

The Royal Air Force Mildenhall Fire Department has just earned international accreditation status by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for the second time, receiving their Accredited Agency Award at the Center for Public Safety Excellence conference in Orlando, FL., Feb. 28, 2024. The RAF Mildenhall Fire Department were the first U.S. Air Force fire department in the United Kingdom to earn accreditation status and are also the first to win it twice. (Courtesy photo by Watch Manager Matt Thorpe)

