Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Cmdr. Jonathan Greenwald, commanding officer, departs a change of command ceremony held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 18. Murphy is assigned to and operates under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 01:08
    Photo ID: 8349384
    VIRIN: 240418-N-KN989-2817
    Resolution: 6420x4586
    Size: 488.91 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command
    USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command
    USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command
    USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command
    USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command
    USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command
    USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command
    USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Michael Murphy
    DDG 112
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Cmdr. Jonathan Greenwald
    Cmdr. John Holthaus
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT