Cmdr. Jonathan Greenwald, commanding officer, departs a change of command ceremony held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 18. Murphy is assigned to and operates under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 01:08
|Photo ID:
|8349384
|VIRIN:
|240418-N-KN989-2817
|Resolution:
|6420x4586
|Size:
|488.91 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
