USS Michael Murphy Holds Change of Command

Cmdr. Jonathan Greenwald, incoming commanding officer, listens to the benediction during a change of command ceremony held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 18. Murphy is assigned to and operates under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

