    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Sailor of the Year Boards [Image 7 of 8]

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Sailor of the Year Boards

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240418-N-KC192-1066 NORFOLK, Va. (April 18, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brandon Blyden, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, who is representing Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, but assigned to NMRTC Camp Lejeune, recites the Sailor's Creed during the fiscal year 2023 Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) Regional Sailor of the Year (SOY) board, April 18, 2024. SOY finalists participated in a variety of personal and professional evaluations as well as leadership, naval heritage and team-building events throughout the week around Hampton Roads. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 22:19
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
