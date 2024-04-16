Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Sailor of the Year Boards

240418-N-KC192-1249 NORFOLK, Va. (April 18, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ryan Thompson, a native of Ocean Shores, Washington, and assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Beaufort, answers questions from board members during the fiscal year 2023 NMFL Regional Sailor of the Year (SOY) board, April 18, 2024. SOY finalists participated in a variety of personal and professional evaluations as well as leadership, naval heritage and team-building events throughout the week around Hampton Roads. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

