    168th Wing enables Fighter Support over the Pacific during Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 7 of 7]

    168th Wing enables Fighter Support over the Pacific during Agile Reaper 24-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Capt. Andrew Krysinski, a KC-135 pilot assigned to the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, taxis to a parking spot on the flight line at Andersen Air Force, Guam after an aerial refueling mission in the Pacific as part of Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1, April 15, 2024. The mission of the 168th Wing is to provide worldwide air refueling, airlift support, logistics, and aero-medical evacuations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 20:00
    Photo ID: 8349005
    VIRIN: 240415-Z-UF872-1449
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 11.94 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing enables Fighter Support over the Pacific during Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    168th Wing enables Fighter Support over the Pacific during Agile Reaper 24-1

    night flying
    168th Wing
    168th Operations Group
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    Agile Reaper 24-1
    KC-135 Stratotanker Air Refueling
    168th Wing pilot

