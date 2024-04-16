Capt. Andrew Krysinski, a KC-135 pilot assigned to the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, taxis to a parking spot on the flight line at Andersen Air Force, Guam after an aerial refueling mission in the Pacific as part of Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1, April 15, 2024. The mission of the 168th Wing is to provide worldwide air refueling, airlift support, logistics, and aero-medical evacuations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 20:00
|Photo ID:
|8349005
|VIRIN:
|240415-Z-UF872-1449
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|11.94 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Wing enables Fighter Support over the Pacific during Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
168th Wing enables Fighter Support over the Pacific during Agile Reaper 24-1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT