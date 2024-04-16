168th Wing enables Fighter Support over the Pacific during Agile Reaper 24-1

Capt. Andrew Krysinski, a KC-135 pilot assigned to the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, taxis to a parking spot on the flight line at Andersen Air Force, Guam after an aerial refueling mission in the Pacific as part of Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1, April 15, 2024. The mission of the 168th Wing is to provide worldwide air refueling, airlift support, logistics, and aero-medical evacuations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

