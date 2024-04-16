168th Wing enables Fighter Support over the Pacific during Agile Reaper 24-1

Tech. Sgt. Melina Arciniega, a KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator assigned to the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, prepares to conduct night air refueling operations over the Pacific during the Agile Reaper 24-1 exercise on April 15, 2024. AR 24-1 is a Total Force exercise led by the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to exercise Agile Combat Employment capabilities in an operationally relevant environment projecting air power during the hub-and-spoke system of operations based out of Andersen AFB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

