Tech. Sgt. Melina Arciniega, a KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator assigned to the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, prepares to conduct night air refueling operations over the Pacific during the Agile Reaper 24-1 exercise on April 15, 2024. AR 24-1 is a Total Force exercise led by the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to exercise Agile Combat Employment capabilities in an operationally relevant environment projecting air power during the hub-and-spoke system of operations based out of Andersen AFB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
168th Wing enables Fighter Support over the Pacific during Agile Reaper 24-1
