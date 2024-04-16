Airmen head to Sentry Unicorn

U.S. Airmen with the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, board a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 18, 2024. The Airmen practiced agile combat employment tactics as part of Exercise Sentry Unicorn 2024 when they were transported to Martinsburg, West Virginia, simulated receiving, arming, fueling and launching A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft in a combat scenario and returned to Selfridge Air National Guard Base on a C-130 Hercules aircraft, all on the same day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tom Demerly)

