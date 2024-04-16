Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen head to Sentry Unicorn [Image 1 of 2]

    Airmen head to Sentry Unicorn

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Tom Demerly 

    127th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, board a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 18, 2024. The Airmen practiced agile combat employment tactics as part of Exercise Sentry Unicorn 2024 when they were transported to Martinsburg, West Virginia, simulated receiving, arming, fueling and launching A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft in a combat scenario and returned to Selfridge Air National Guard Base on a C-130 Hercules aircraft, all on the same day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tom Demerly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 18:31
    Photo ID: 8348870
    VIRIN: 240418-Z-TX327-1005
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen head to Sentry Unicorn [Image 2 of 2], by Tom Demerly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen head to Sentry Unicorn
    Airmen head to Sentry Unicorn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Sentry Unicorn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT