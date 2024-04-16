240416-N-TB177-1015 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2024) Members of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pose for a photo during a SAPR Awareness Chalk Walk on the pier of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kevin Steinberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 17:17 Photo ID: 8348699 VIRIN: 240416-N-TB177-1015 Resolution: 4499x2999 Size: 1.33 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a SAPR Awareness Chalk Walk [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kevin Steinberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.