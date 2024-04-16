Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a SAPR Awareness Chalk Walk [Image 3 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a SAPR Awareness Chalk Walk

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Steinberg 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240416-N-TB177-1010 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hannah Wilson, from Murphysboro, Ill., participates in a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Awareness Chalk Walk on the pier of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kevin Steinberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 17:17
    Photo ID: 8348697
    VIRIN: 240416-N-TB177-1010
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a SAPR Awareness Chalk Walk [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kevin Steinberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a SAPR Awareness Chalk Walk
    Abraham Lincoln hosts a SAPR Awareness Chalk Walk
    Abraham Lincoln hosts a SAPR Awareness Chalk Walk
    Abraham Lincoln hosts a SAPR Awareness Chalk Walk
    Abraham Lincoln hosts a SAPR Awareness Chalk Walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    US Navy
    CVN 72

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT