    I Am Navy Medicine – and Victim Advocate – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robediane G. Santiago [Image 2 of 2]

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Teal up for sexual assault awareness and prevention… Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robediane G. Santiago, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, advocates for all staff to wear a teal ribbon to indicate their support and help bring awareness to widespread occurrences of sexual assault and harassment. Santiago is also a Sexual Assault Prevention Response team victim advocate, taking on the crucial collateral duty to be there for others in need (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office).

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine – and Victim Advocate – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robediane G. Santiago [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    victim advocate
    SAPR
    teal ribbon
    SAAPM
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

