Teal up for sexual assault awareness and prevention… Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robediane G. Santiago, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, advocates for all staff to wear a teal ribbon to indicate their support and help bring awareness to widespread occurrences of sexual assault and harassment. Santiago is also a Sexual Assault Prevention Response team victim advocate, taking on the crucial collateral duty to be there for others in need (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 12:35 Photo ID: 8347922 VIRIN: 240417-N-QW460-1027 Resolution: 2085x2780 Size: 612.82 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Am Navy Medicine – and Victim Advocate – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robediane G. Santiago [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.