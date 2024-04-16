I Am Navy Medicine – and Victim Advocate – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robediane G. Santiago

At Victim Advocate Ready… With April designated by the Department of Defense as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, victim advocates such as Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robediane G. Santiago are prepared, if needed, to provide crucial support as part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team in the Navy’s third largest fleet concentration (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs office).

