    109AW Post-Flight Maintenance

    109AW Post-Flight Maintenance

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing

    New York Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nickolas Cross and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Denegar, crew chiefs with the 109th Airlift Wing, perform a post-flight inspection on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2024. The unit was supporting Arctic Edge 24, a U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise demonstrating the U.S. military's capabilities in extreme cold weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8347484
    VIRIN: 240307-Z-WA102-1069
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 40.8 MB
    Location: AK, US
    This work, 109AW Post-Flight Maintenance [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ang
    maintenance
    nyng
    109aw
    ae24

