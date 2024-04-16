New York Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nickolas Cross and Tech. Sgt. Christopher Denegar, crew chiefs with the 109th Airlift Wing, perform a post-flight inspection on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2024. The unit was supporting Arctic Edge 24, a U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise demonstrating the U.S. military's capabilities in extreme cold weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 09:07 Photo ID: 8347484 VIRIN: 240307-Z-WA102-1069 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 40.8 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 109AW Post-Flight Maintenance [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.