    109AW Post-Flight Maintenance [Image 9 of 11]

    109AW Post-Flight Maintenance

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing

    New York Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Christopher Denegar, a crew chief with the 109th Airlift Wing, performs a post-flight inspection on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2024. The unit was supporting Arctic Edge 24, a U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise demonstrating the U.S. military's capabilities in extreme cold weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109AW Post-Flight Maintenance [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ang
    maintenance
    nyng
    109aw
    ae24

