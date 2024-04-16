New York Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Christopher Denegar, a crew chief with the 109th Airlift Wing, performs a post-flight inspection on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2024. The unit was supporting Arctic Edge 24, a U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise demonstrating the U.S. military's capabilities in extreme cold weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 09:07
|Photo ID:
|8347482
|VIRIN:
|240307-Z-WA102-1056
|Resolution:
|7724x5152
|Size:
|49.3 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 109AW Post-Flight Maintenance [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
