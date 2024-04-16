64th Medical Detachment (VSS) hosts an international K9TCCC working group in Czechia. (Photo 3 of 5)

A U.S. Army dog handler conducts life saving measures for his simulated military working dog while being observed by U.S. and partner nation military members at the K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care in Czechia on March 27, 2024. The earliest known use of MWD's was by Alyattes of Lydia against the Cimmerians around 600 BC.

