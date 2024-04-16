64th Medical Detachment (VSS) hosts an international K9TCCC working group in Czechia. (Photo 4 of 5)

Czech soldiers use an air tube to ensure that simulated injured military working dog can breathe at the K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care in Czechia on March 27, 2024. Air tubes are used to get around any blockages that could be obscuring the throat and causing difficulty breathing.

