Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    64th Medical Detachment (VSS) hosts an international K9TCCC working group in Czechia. (Photo 4 of 5) [Image 2 of 3]

    64th Medical Detachment (VSS) hosts an international K9TCCC working group in Czechia. (Photo 4 of 5)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Czech soldiers use an air tube to ensure that simulated injured military working dog can breathe at the K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care in Czechia on March 27, 2024. Air tubes are used to get around any blockages that could be obscuring the throat and causing difficulty breathing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 07:48
    Photo ID: 8347408
    VIRIN: 240327-A-BU072-3783
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 64th Medical Detachment (VSS) hosts an international K9TCCC working group in Czechia. (Photo 4 of 5) [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    64th Medical Detachment (VSS) hosts an international K9TCCC working group in Czechia. (Photo 5 of 5)
    64th Medical Detachment (VSS) hosts an international K9TCCC working group in Czechia. (Photo 4 of 5)
    64th Medical Detachment (VSS) hosts an international K9TCCC working group in Czechia. (Photo 3 of 5)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    64th Medical Detachment (VSS) hosts an international K9TCCC working group in Czechia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #30thMED
    #StrongerTogether
    #Team21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT