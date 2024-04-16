Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing the Training Space for DEFENDER 24 [Image 1 of 7]

    Preparing the Training Space for DEFENDER 24

    POLAND

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Members of Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) check the programming of pop-up targets using the Theissen Target System in preparation for Saber Strike 24 as part of the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness Large Scale Global Exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 13, 2024. TSAE routinely deploys expeditionary training support teams throughout Europe and Africa to meet U.S. and NATO forces’ training requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 05:51
    Photo ID: 8347353
    VIRIN: 240413-A-XB890-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.59 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing the Training Space for DEFENDER 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SaberStrike
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

