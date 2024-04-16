Ryan Aaron, Site Lead for Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE), speaks to leaders of 2nd Cavalry Regiment during a range walkthrough in preparation for Saber Strike 24 as part of the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness Large Scale Global Exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 13, 2024. TSAE routinely deploys expeditionary training support teams throughout Europe and Africa to meet U.S. and NATO forces’ training requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 05:51
|Photo ID:
|8347359
|VIRIN:
|240413-A-XB890-1020
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.37 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Preparing the Training Space for DEFENDER 24 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
