Sky warrior of the month April 2024

Senior Airman Juan Mendoza, 647th Force Support Squadron storeroom clerk, poses for a photo with Team Hickam personnel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 17, 2024. Mendoza was selected as Sky Warrior of the Month for his achievements during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 and for filling the role of non-commissioned officer in charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

