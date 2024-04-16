Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky warrior of the month April 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Sky warrior of the month April 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Senior Airman Juan Mendoza, 647th Force Support Squadron storeroom clerk, poses for a photo with Team Hickam personnel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 17, 2024. Mendoza was selected as Sky Warrior of the Month for his achievements during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 and for filling the role of non-commissioned officer in charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8346912
    VIRIN: 240417-F-NW874-1015
    Resolution: 4992x3321
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky warrior of the month April 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sky Warrior

