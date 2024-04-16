Senior Airman Juan Mendoza, 647th Force Support Squadron storeroom clerk, accepts a coin from Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr. on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 17, 2024. Mendoza demonstrated his ability to be a Mission Ready Airman earning him Sky Warrior of the Month, a recognition program at JBPHH. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8346910
|VIRIN:
|240417-F-NW874-1009
|Resolution:
|5129x3413
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sky warrior of the month April 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
