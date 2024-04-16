Sky warrior of the month April 2024

Senior Airman Juan Mendoza, 647th Force Support Squadron storeroom clerk, accepts a coin from Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr. on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 17, 2024. Mendoza demonstrated his ability to be a Mission Ready Airman earning him Sky Warrior of the Month, a recognition program at JBPHH. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

