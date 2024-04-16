Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky warrior of the month April 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    Sky warrior of the month April 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Senior Airman Juan Mendoza, 647th Force Support Squadron storeroom clerk, accepts a coin from Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr. on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 17, 2024. Mendoza demonstrated his ability to be a Mission Ready Airman earning him Sky Warrior of the Month, a recognition program at JBPHH. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 21:12
    This work, Sky warrior of the month April 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sky Warrior
    647th Force Support Squadron

