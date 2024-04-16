Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB [Image 2 of 5]

    ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Casey Sturdivan 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Xavier Hunter, 60th Comptroller Squadron deputy budget officer, engages with Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets during a career fair at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2024. 75 cadets participated in the career fair which included representatives from 18 different Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Casey Sturdivan)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8346646
    VIRIN: 240412-F-ME306-1002
    Resolution: 6019x4017
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Casey Sturdivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amc
    rotc

