ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Xavier Hunter, 60th Comptroller Squadron deputy budget officer, engages with Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets during a career fair at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2024. 75 cadets participated in the career fair which included representatives from 18 different Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Casey Sturdivan)

