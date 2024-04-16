ROTC cadets visit Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tyler Kessler, 349th Civil Engineer Squadron commander’s action group officer-in-charge, listens to opening remarks during a Reserve Officer Training Corps career fair at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2024. 75 cadets participated in the career fair which included representatives from 18 different Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Casey Sturdivan)

Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US