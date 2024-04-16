The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit hosted CreatiVets of Nashville who offer opportunities for relief and healing for the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. They provided an Art therapy class where through the process, veterans learn the benefits of using art as a form of stress and anxiety relief, as well as a way to tell their stories.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 15:00 Photo ID: 8345825 VIRIN: 240417-D-DQ133-1004 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.03 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents [Image 6 of 6], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.