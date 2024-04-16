Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents [Image 1 of 6]

    SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit hosted CreatiVets of Nashville who offer opportunities for relief and healing for the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. They provided an Art therapy class where through the process, veterans learn the benefits of using art as a form of stress and anxiety relief, as well as a way to tell their stories.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8345821
    VIRIN: 240417-D-DQ133-1001
    Resolution: 2269x1513
    Size: 731.26 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents [Image 6 of 6], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents
    SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents
    SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents
    SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents
    SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents
    SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SRU Soldiers Express Their Creative Talents

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT