    Bailey, Brunell Talk Character with Hood College ROTC Cadets [Image 1 of 2]

    Bailey, Brunell Talk Character with Hood College ROTC Cadets

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Brig. Gen. Edward H. Bailey speaks with Hood College ROTC cadets during a leadership development engagement April 16, 2024. Bailey discussed the organization and mission of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command as well as the essential qualities of leadership and expectations for new lieutenants.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 13:16
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US
    This work, Bailey, Brunell Talk Character with Hood College ROTC Cadets [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Lagasse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Futures Command
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

