Brig. Gen. Edward H. Bailey speaks with Hood College ROTC cadets during a leadership development engagement April 16, 2024. Bailey discussed the organization and mission of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command as well as the essential qualities of leadership and expectations for new lieutenants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 13:16 Photo ID: 8345467 VIRIN: 240416-O-SG040-6577 Resolution: 1153x1729 Size: 377.77 KB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bailey, Brunell Talk Character with Hood College ROTC Cadets [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Lagasse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.