Bailey, Brunell Talk Character with Hood College ROTC Cadets

Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle S. Brunell speaks with Hood College ROTC cadets during a leadership development engagement April 16, 2024. Brunell spoke about the importance of character and urged the cadets to listen to the counsel of their experienced enlisted leaders.
04.16.2024
04.17.2024
|8345468
|240416-O-SG040-9472
|1153x1728
|341.46 KB
FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|2
|0
