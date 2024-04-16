MGysgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Troy Bloom, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Company gunnery sergeant, reads the promotion warrant during Master Sgt. Justin Hansen’s, MCD Goodfellow AFB Fire Company staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge, frocking ceremony to master gunnery sergeant at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow AFB, Texas, April 5, 2024. Frocking is a tradition where Marines are advanced to the next pay grade, assuming the title and responsibilities prior to their official date of promotion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

