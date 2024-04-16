Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MGySgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    MGySgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Troy Bloom, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Company gunnery sergeant, reads the promotion warrant during Master Sgt. Justin Hansen’s, MCD Goodfellow AFB Fire Company staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge, frocking ceremony to master gunnery sergeant at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow AFB, Texas, April 5, 2024. Frocking is a tradition where Marines are advanced to the next pay grade, assuming the title and responsibilities prior to their official date of promotion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 12:45
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    This work, MGySgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MGySgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony
    MGysgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    promotion
    USMC
    SNCO
    Master Gunnery Sergeant
    MGYSGT

