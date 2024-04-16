Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MGysgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    MGysgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Justin Barnes, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Company officer-in-charge, and Master Gunnery Sgt. Terrail Dickerson, MCD Goodfellow AFB Fire Company senior enlisted advisor, stand at attention with Master Sgt. Justin Hansen, MCD Goodfellow AFB Fire Company staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge, as his frocking ceremony begins at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow AFB, Texas, April 5, 2024. The tradition of frocking is normally reserved for Marines at the E-8 and E-9 level as this is where they will take on positions working with other services or agencies and will lead policy changes across the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

    This work, MGysgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MGySgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony
    MGysgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony

