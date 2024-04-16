U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Justin Barnes, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Company officer-in-charge, and Master Gunnery Sgt. Terrail Dickerson, MCD Goodfellow AFB Fire Company senior enlisted advisor, stand at attention with Master Sgt. Justin Hansen, MCD Goodfellow AFB Fire Company staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge, as his frocking ceremony begins at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow AFB, Texas, April 5, 2024. The tradition of frocking is normally reserved for Marines at the E-8 and E-9 level as this is where they will take on positions working with other services or agencies and will lead policy changes across the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica Roeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 12:45 Photo ID: 8345426 VIRIN: 240405-M-RP022-1011 Resolution: 4683x2936 Size: 989.51 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MGysgt Hansen Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.