SAAPM Proclamation

Col. James C. Maker, commander of Fort Meade Medical Department Activity, and Meade MEDDAC Command Sgt. Maj. Das'Chara Champ sign a proclamation of commitment to sexual assault awareness and prevention at a ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort Meade, Maryland, Apr. 5, 2024. The event was held in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and is one in a series of events throughout the installation supporting the campaign "Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent." (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

