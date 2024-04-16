Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Col. James C. Maker, commander of Fort Meade Medical Department Activity, and Meade...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Col. James C. Maker, commander of Fort Meade Medical Department Activity, and Meade MEDDAC Command Sgt. Maj. Das'Chara Champ sign a proclamation of commitment to sexual assault awareness and prevention at a ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort Meade, Maryland, Apr. 5, 2024. The event was held in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and is one in a series of events throughout the installation supporting the campaign "Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent." (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

Fort George G. Meade, Md.- The Fort Meade Medical Department Activity commander and command sergeant major signed a proclamation of commitment to sexual assault awareness and prevention at a ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort Meade, Maryland, Apr. 5, 2024.



The proclamation signing—held in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month— is one in a series of events throughout the installation supporting the Army’s theme for this year’s campaign “Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.”



The campaign highlights the importance of eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful culture for all.



“We’re committed to fostering a respectful and safe environment for everyone,” said Col. James C. Maker, commander of Meade MEDDAC and director of Kimbrough. “As an organization, it’s important to cultivate a culture of respect, integrity, and accountability.”



SAAPM was kicked off at Kimbrough the first week of April through an annual cupcake giveaway.



“The cupcake kickoff and proclamation signing has historically been a Kimbrough-specific event that signifies the start of SAAPM,” said Sgt. 1st Class Khanesha Murrell, sexual harassment/assault response and prevention advocate at Kimbrough. Murrell added that the cupcakes generate conversation and boost esprit de corps.



Other SAAPM events on the installation aimed to bring awareness and boost morale include:

• Apr. 17: T-shirt messages at the Fort Meade USO from 4 to 6 p.m. Dependent friendly.

• Apr. 18 & 25: The Silent Casualty at McGill Training Center from noon to 1 p.m. Open to all.

• Apr. 19: Lap-a-Loop at Gaffney Track from 1130 to 1 p.m. Dependent friendly.

• Apr. 24: Denim Day Walk at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center from 1130 to 1 p.m. Dependent friendly.

• Apr. 26: Motorcycle donations and ride out at Smallwood parking lot starting at 1 p.m. Dependent friendly.



Kimbrough’s SHARP representative can be reached at 301-455-5794 or 301-677-9983. All branch services on Fort Meade can call the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention 24-hour emergency helpline 443-845-0876. You will reach the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator or Victim Advocate.