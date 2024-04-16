Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crashed, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training event [Image 4 of 5]

    Crashed, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training event

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing initiate the simulated bag lift portion of a Crashed, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 12, 2024. During the event, Airmen learned to perform bag lifts, crane lifts and composite recovery operations. They also received debog training to learn the process of separating an aircraft from the environment in which it is stuck. These skills ensure Airmen are ready to deliver timely response capability if called up to recover downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 11:44
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crashed, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC135
    CDDAR
    Training
    Fairchild

