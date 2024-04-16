Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for the simulated bag lift portion of a Crashed, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 12, 2024. During the event, Airmen learned to perform bag lifts, crane lifts and composite recovery operations. They also received debog training to learn the process of separating an aircraft from the environment in which it is stuck. These skills ensure Airmen are ready to deliver timely response capability if called up to recover downed aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

