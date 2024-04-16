USACE crews survey federal channel in response to Key Bridge Collapse

The operators of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District survey vessel CATLETT conduct survey operations in support of the joint response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge mission in Baltimore, MD, April 16, 2024. An estimated 50,000 tons of concrete and steel collapsed into the Patapsco River from Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Dylan Burnell)

