    USACE crews survey federal channel in response to Key Bridge Collapse [Image 1 of 8]

    USACE crews survey federal channel in response to Key Bridge Collapse

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The operators of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District survey vessel CATLETT conduct survey operations in support of the joint response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge mission in Baltimore, MD, April 16, 2024. An estimated 50,000 tons of concrete and steel collapsed into the Patapsco River from Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Dylan Burnell)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 10:21
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Baltimore
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Survey Vessel Catlett
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Dali

