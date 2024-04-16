Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune kicks off Lab Week

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune kicked off Lab Week on Monday, April 15, 2024, with a cake-cutting ceremony. The cake was cut by the most senior and junior lab professionals: Gerald Frizell, cytotechnologist, and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Mathew Hinojosa, medical laboratory technician. The NMCCL lab is appreciated for their vital part in diagnosing and treating patients.
