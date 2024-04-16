The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune laboratory team gathers for a group photo to kick off Lab Week on Monday, April 15, 2024, with a cake-cutting ceremony. The NMCCL lab is appreciated for their vital part in diagnosing and treating patients.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 08:40
|Photo ID:
|8344965
|VIRIN:
|240415-N-FE818-1002
|Resolution:
|6067x4045
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune kicks off Lab Week [Image 2 of 2], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT