    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune kicks off Lab Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune kicks off Lab Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune laboratory team gathers for a group photo to kick off Lab Week on Monday, April 15, 2024, with a cake-cutting ceremony. The NMCCL lab is appreciated for their vital part in diagnosing and treating patients.

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune kicks off Lab Week [Image 2 of 2], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    laboratory
    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    lab week

