    NCCM Williams Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    NCCM Williams Frocking Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Nava Kiss 

    Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU)

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Master Chief Navy Counselor Benjamin Williams' wife and son help pin on his Master Chief anchors during a frocking ceremony held at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit on April 16, 2024.

    NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse responsible for the instruction of enlisted and officer personnel in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis. It also provides continuum training for the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force and prepares selected leaders for the challenges of operating a Navy Recruiting District (NRD).

    (U.S. Navy Photo by Nava Kiss/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8344961
    VIRIN: 240416-N-UT560-8146
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCCM Williams Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Nava Kiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

