NCCM Williams Frocking Ceremony

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Master Chief Navy Counselor Benjamin Williams' wife and family members remove his Senior Chief anchors during a frocking ceremony held at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit on April 16, 2024.



NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse responsible for the instruction of enlisted and officer personnel in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis. It also provides continuum training for the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force and prepares selected leaders for the challenges of operating a Navy Recruiting District (NRD).



(U.S. Navy Photo by Nava Kiss/Released)

