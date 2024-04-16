U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Harman, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics journeyman, poses for a photo before playing the violin at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 3, 2024. Harman is the first HOPE specialist at the 95th RS. The HOPE spiritual fitness initiative is a community program that fosters connection among Airmen by promoting resilience, volunteering, morale, leadership, and spiritual growth inclusive to all religious beliefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 06:15
|Photo ID:
|8344910
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-NR913-1001
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|723.95 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Giving HOPE: Joshua Harman shares story [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
