U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Harman, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics journeyman, plays the violin at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 3, 2024. Harman is the first HOPE specialist at the 95th RS. The HOPE spiritual fitness initiative is a community program that fosters connection among Airmen by promoting resilience, volunteering, morale, leadership, and spiritual growth inclusive to all religious beliefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 06:15 Photo ID: 8344909 VIRIN: 240403-F-NR913-1051 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 591.31 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Giving HOPE: Joshua Harman shares story [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.