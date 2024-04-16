Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giving HOPE: Joshua Harman shares story [Image 1 of 3]

    Giving HOPE: Joshua Harman shares story

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Harman, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics journeyman, plays the violin at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 3, 2024. Harman is the first HOPE specialist at the 95th RS. The HOPE spiritual fitness initiative is a community program that fosters connection among Airmen by promoting resilience, volunteering, morale, leadership, and spiritual growth inclusive to all religious beliefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    airmen
    excellence
    HOPE
    resilience
    readiness

