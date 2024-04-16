Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Alliances Solidify at African Lion 2024’s Final Coordination Event in Dakar [Image 1 of 4]

    Strategic Alliances Solidify at African Lion 2024’s Final Coordination Event in Dakar

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    04.15.2024

    Photo by PHILIP REGINA 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Eldridge Brown, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa chief of exercises provides opening remarks for the Final Coordination Event (FCE) of African Lion 2024 (AL24) Senegal, to an audience of U.S. military, Senegal Armed Forces and Royal Dutch Army participants at the King Fahd Palace Hotel in Dakar, Senegal April 15, 2024. The FCE is the final event prior to the execution of the AL24 Senegal, taking place May 17-31. 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of AL24. This year’s exercise will take place April 19 through May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 nations and contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 focuses on enhancing readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces.

