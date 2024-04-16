Strategic Alliances Solidify at African Lion 2024’s Final Coordination Event in Dakar

Photo By PHILIP REGINA | Eldridge Brown, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa chief of exercises...... read more read more Photo By PHILIP REGINA | Eldridge Brown, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa chief of exercises leads an executive closing session during the Final Coordination Event (FCE) of African Lion 2024 (AL24) Senegal, to an audience of U.S. military, Senegal Armed Forces and Royal Netherlands Army participants at the King Fahd Palace Hotel in Dakar, Senegal April 15, 2024. The FCE is the final event prior to the execution of the AL24 Senegal, taking place May 17-31. 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of AL24. This year’s exercise will take place April 19 through May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 nations and contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 focuses on enhancing readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. see less | View Image Page

DAKAR, Senegal — Amid the diplomatic grandeur of the King Fahd Palace Hotel, the corridors buzz with the strategic discourse of military planners from around the globe finalizing preparations for African Lion 2024 (AL24). This pivotal gathering, which took place from April 15-17, sets the stage for a multinational military exercise that is both diverse and comprehensive.



2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s (AFRICOM) premier and largest annual, combined, joint exercise African Lion. This year’s exercise will take place April 19 through May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 nations and contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 focuses on enhancing readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces.



U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) serves as the AL24’s combined joint task force headquarters, integrating AFRICOM's service components and international partners to provide mission command across the training enterprise. U.S. participants come from across the joint force including U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard.



The planned activities for the Senegal portion of AL24 includes a dynamic array of joint and combined training modules: Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment will spearhead a field training exercise, while the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade orchestrates a staff exercise critical for testing command and control capabilities across nations. Furthermore, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel will conduct a Combat Lifesaver Course, crucial for frontline medical preparedness.



Providing key combat service support for the exercise, U.S. Army Reserve soldiers from the 566th Movement Control Team and the 79th Theater Sustainment Command will ensure logistical and movement precision. Also, medical providers from the 256th Field Hospital and the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment and others will provide medical support.



Highlighting this year’s exercise in Senegal, the Royal Netherlands Army (Koninklijke Landmacht, KL) will participate for the first time, introducing a mechanized infantry company into the mix.



“We are grateful to participate in this exercise. It gives us an opportunity to integrate with the Americans and the Senegalese military in a challenging environment. We hope that this is the start of a fruitful cooperation and that we can extend our participation in future years,” said Royal Dutch Army Capt. Melvin Wichers, lead KL exercise planner for the Senegal spoke of AL24.



Isaac Gallegos, the lead exercise planner for SETAF-AF, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration. “Working alongside our Dutch and Senegalese partners, we’re not just planning a military exercise; we’re building a foundation for enduring security cooperation,” he stated.



From the host nation's perspective, the lead planner from the Senegal Armed Forces (SAF) highlighted the benefits of such international cooperation.



“These exercises strengthen our capabilities and foster a spirit of collaboration that is crucial for regional stability,” said SAF Col. Theodore Adrien Sarr, lead SAF exercise planner for AL24 Senegal.



As the event concluded, U.S. Army Col. Matt Greene, the senior responsible officer for AL24-Senegal reflected on the proceedings with optimism:



"The Senegalese are a key strategic partner and leader in West Africa, they are known throughout the world for their professionalism. The dedication and expert planning exhibited here in Dakar are indicative of the successful outcomes we anticipate for the upcoming exercise. AL24 Senegal is set to be a landmark event in military cooperation," said Greene.



About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF serves as a dedicated headquarters under U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa, coordinating Army activities across Africa to provide scalable crisis response options.



For further details on SETAF-AF's activities, please visit www.setaf-africa.army.mil.